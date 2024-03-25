No steps taken to lower local milk powder prices – Local Milk Powder Producers Association
Posted by Editor on March 25, 2024 - 10:42 am
The Local Milk Powder Producers Association says that no steps have been taken so far to lower the price of local milk powder.
The association said that lowering the price of local milk powder may affect local dairy farmers.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Trade has taken steps to lower the price of a kilogram of imported milk powder by 150 rupees and a 400-gram packet by Rs. 60, effective from midnight yesterday (March 24).
