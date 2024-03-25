Students protest at Kelaniya University over student’s death, alleged negligence of administration

A group of students attached to Kelaniya University is currently staging a protest in front of the university administrative building over the death of a student due to a sudden illness, according to a student union.

They stated that a total of 150 students gathered in front of the university administrative building this morning.

It is reported that a fourth-year student of Kelaniya University passed away last night (March 24) after being hospitalized due to sudden illness.

The university students allege that the delayed hospitalization of the student in question resulted from the absence of ambulance facilities or other vehicles on the university premises to transport the affected student to the hospital.

They accuse the university administration of negligence, which they claim led to the death of the student.

The deceased student, who hailed from the Badalkumbura area in Monaragala, was in the final year of studies within the Faculty of Social Sciences at Kelaniya University.

Currently, the body has been transferred to Ragama Hospital for a post-mortem examination.