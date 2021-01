Former Directors of ETI Finance Ltd Jeewaka Edirisinghe, Asanka Edirisinghe, Nalaka Edirisinghe and Deepa Edirisinghe were released on bail today.

They were released on a cash bail of Rs. 1 million and two sureties of Rs. 5 million each.

The Magistrate also imposed a travel ban on them and also ordered them to report to the Criminal Investigations Department last Sunday of each month.