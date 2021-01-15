A case against Johnston dropped by Colombo High Court

The Colombo High Court today determined that the case filed by the Bribery Commission against Minister Johnston Fernando and two others over the alleged misuse of state funds during the period between 2010 and 2014, cannot be taken forward.

Charges were filed before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court against three persons including Minister Johnston Fernando for using 153 Sathosa employees for political activities between the years 2010 to 2014, and thereby incurring the government losses amounting to Rs.40 million.

The defendants then filed preliminary objections over the way in which the case was filed at the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

However, the objections were overruled and the case was taken up at the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The verdict of the Magistrate was then challenged at the Colombo High Court through a revision application.

Accordingly, considering the revision application, the Colombo High Court has determined that the way in which the case has been filed against Minister Johnston Fernando is inconsistent with the law.

Accordingly, the Colombo High Court ordered to convey its decision to the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court and release the defendants from the case.

