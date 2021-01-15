Bus driver arrested with 18 kgs of ice drugs in Kosgoda

A 27-year-old bus driver has been arrested while in possession of 18kg of ice drugs, says the Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana.

The arrest was made by the officers of Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) in the area of Kosgoda.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said it was revealed that the suspect had distributed the drugs to local dealers while driving the bus which was heading to Colombo from Galle.

He will be produced in the Balapitiya Magistrate’s Court and police will seek court order to detain him for seven days in terms of Prevention of Dangerous Drugs Ordinance for further questioning.