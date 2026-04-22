Former Health Ministry Chief Legal Officer remanded in bribery case

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 22, 2026 - 12:12 pm

Retired former Chief Legal Officer of the Ministry of Health, Ahmed Riyasa Ahmed, was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on April 21, 2026 over allegations that she solicited and accepted a bribe linked to lease agreements for the “Medi House” building.

The arrest was made at around 3:45 PM by investigating officers of the CIABOC, following an investigation launched on a complaint received by the Commission.

According to the allegations, Ahmed had asked for Rs. 4,134,887 as fees for preparing three lease agreements to extend the lease period of the building, which had been obtained by the Ministry of Health on a rental basis.

It is alleged that she had already received Rs. 2,000,000 from that amount and later asked for the balance. She is also accused of encashing a cheque worth Rs. 500,000 from the remaining amount, issued from a People’s Bank account maintained in the name of Medi House (Pvt) Ltd.

After being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court, the suspect was remanded until May 5, 2026.