Suresh Sallay granted one month to decide on court statement

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 22, 2026 - 4:10 pm

Colombo Fort Magistrate Isuru Neththikumara today (April 22) ordered that the detention order against former State Intelligence Service (SIS) chief and retired Major General Suresh Sallay remain in effect over the Easter Sunday bomb attacks investigation.

Sallay was produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the ongoing probe into the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks, which killed at least 269 people.

Counsel Asith Siriwardena, appearing for the suspect, told court that Sallay, named as the third suspect, wished to make a statement before the Magistrate regarding the incident.

The Magistrate said that under court procedure, a suspect who seeks permission to make a statement is given a reasonable period to consider the matter.

Accordingly, the Magistrate granted Sallay one month to decide whether he intends to make such a statement.

The court further ordered that it be informed of his decision on May 20, 2026, and that he be produced in open court on that date.

Suresh Sallay was arrested in Peliyagoda on February 25, 2026, on charges of aiding and abetting the Easter Sunday terror attacks carried out on April 21, 2019.