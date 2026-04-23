Cyber hackers breach Sri Lanka’s Finance Ministry system

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 23, 2026 - 8:10 am

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development says cyber hackers gained unauthorized access to the computer system of its External Resources Department.



In an official statement issued on April 22, 2026, the Ministry said complaints had been lodged with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Central Bank’s Financial Intelligence Unit over the theft.

The Ministry said it first informed the Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (Sri Lanka CERT) and the Computer Crime Investigation Division of the Sri Lanka Police after identifying information linked to a foreign currency payment made in January 2026.

According to the Ministry, the investigations that followed led to formal complaints being lodged with the Criminal Investigation Department and the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

The Ministry also said a preliminary internal inquiry has been conducted, necessary steps have been taken, and disciplinary action has been initiated against several officials.

It further said all required information has already been provided to support the investigations and that it will continue to extend full cooperation to the relevant law enforcement agencies.

The Ministry said further updates will be released at an appropriate time so as not to affect the ongoing investigations.

It also noted that, in line with existing agreements between Sri Lanka and foreign jurisdictions, necessary future arrangements will be made regarding the matter.