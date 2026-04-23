Sri Lanka and Iran Foreign Ministers hold phone talks

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 23, 2026 - 10:04 am

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vijitha Herath, held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

During the conversation, the Iranian Foreign Minister expressed gratitude for the efforts made by the Sri Lankan government in the rescue operation involving the IRIS Dena vessel and for the assistance provided in repatriating the bodies of the IRIS Dena crew members and other Iranian naval officers to Iran.

According to a statement issued by the Iranian Embassy in Sri Lanka, Minister Araghchi and Minister Vijitha Herath also discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.