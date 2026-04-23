Sri Lankan Rupee weakens against US Dollar

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 23, 2026 - 12:26 pm

The Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) traded weaker against the US Dollar (USD) today (April 23), according to the latest exchange rates released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

According to the CBSL, the US Dollar buying rate was Rs. 313.62, while the selling rate stood at Rs. 321.09.

Several commercial banks also reported higher US Dollar rates today.

At NDB Bank, the buying rate increased from Rs. 313.25 to Rs. 314.50, while the selling rate rose from Rs. 319.75 to Rs. 321.00.

At People’s Bank, the buying rate increased from Rs. 313.35 to Rs. 314.34, while the selling rate rose from Rs. 320.26 to Rs. 321.27.

Seylan Bank reported that the buying rate increased from Rs. 313.60 to Rs. 314.00, while the selling rate rose from Rs. 318.85 to Rs. 319.75.

At Commercial Bank, the buying rate moved up from Rs. 311.81 to Rs. 312.80, while the selling rate increased from Rs. 320.25 to Rs. 321.25.