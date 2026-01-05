Johnston Fernando and son arrested by FCID

Posted by Editor on January 5, 2026 - 12:55 pm

Former Minister Johnston Fernando and his younger son, Gerome Kenneth Fernando, were arrested a short while ago by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID).



The arrests took place when the former minister appeared before the FCID this morning (January 05) to provide a statement in response to a summons issued to him.

The FCID has been conducting an investigation into an alleged incident in which a financial loss was caused to the government through the misuse of a lorry owned by Lanka Sathosa. The investigation focuses on allegations that the former minister used the Sathosa-owned lorry for unauthorized purposes, resulting in losses to the state. Authorities have already taken steps to pursue legal action as part of the ongoing probe.

In connection with the same incident, Indika Ratnamalala, who served as the Transport Manager of Lanka Sathosa during Johnston Fernando’s tenure as Minister of Co-operatives and Internal Trade, was arrested yesterday (January 04).

Ratnamalala was produced before the Wattala Magistrate’s Court and was ordered to be remanded in custody until January 9, 2026.

He was remanded on charges of falsifying official documents at the request of the former minister’s son, Johan Fernando, to facilitate the use of a Sathosa-owned lorry for duties at an ethanol company allegedly owned by the former minister.

Meanwhile, Johan Fernando was arrested by the FCID last week and was also remanded until January 9, 2026, by the Wattala Magistrate’s Court.

He faces several allegations, including the misappropriation of a Lanka Sathosa lorry and other vehicles during the period when his father served as Minister of Co-operatives and Internal Trade.