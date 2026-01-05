ASP, Police Sergeant arrested over bribery allegations

An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Nuwara Eliya and a female Police Sergeant in Kalmunai were arrested today (January 5) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over bribery charges.

Accordingly, they were arrested on allegations of accepting cash and valuables, including Rs. 72,000 and a mobile phone, as bribes to facilitate duty-related permission for a Police Constable.

The arrests were made following an investigation launched by CIABOC based on information it received regarding repeated bribery involving police officers. The investigation revealed allegations that bribes were solicited and accepted on several occasions to help an unmarried Police Constable attached to the Vellavali Police Station obtain permission to report for duty from his residence.

This permission required a recommendation and approval from the Superintendent of Police in charge of the Batticaloa Division.

In connection with these allegations, an Assistant Superintendent of Police attached to the Office of the Superintendent of Police in Nuwara Eliya was arrested by CIABOC officers at around 10.50 a.m. on January 5, 2026. The arrest took place within the premises of the Office of the Superintendent of Police in Nuwara Eliya.

Further investigations led to the arrest of a female Police Sergeant attached to the Kalmunai Assistant Superintendent of Police Office. She was taken into custody at approximately 3.00 p.m. on the same day within the premises of the Office of the Superintendent of Police in Kalmunai.

She is alleged to have solicited and accepted a mobile phone and other items as bribes on several occasions in relation to the same matter.

The two suspects are due to be produced before the Nuwara Eliya Magistrate’s Court and the Kalmunai Magistrate’s Court respectively.