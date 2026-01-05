Johnston Fernando and his youngest son remanded

Former Minister Johnston Fernando and his younger son, Gerome Kenneth Fernando, who were arrested by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) today (January 5), have been remanded until January 9, 2026, after being produced before the Wattala Magistrate’s Court.

The arrests were made when the former minister appeared before the FCID this morning (January 5) to provide a statement in response to a summons issued to him.

The case relates to allegations that a lorry belonging to Lanka Sathosa was misused during the period when Johnston Fernando served as Minister of Co-operatives and Internal Trade. It is alleged that the lorry was used for duties of an ethanol company said to be owned by the former minister, causing a financial loss of Rs. 250,000 to the Government of Sri Lanka.

The Attorney General had instructed the FCID to arrest former Minister Johnston Fernando and his son, Johan Fernando, in connection with this incident. The FCID has been conducting investigations into the alleged misuse of the Sathosa-owned lorry and the resulting loss to the State, and steps have been taken to pursue legal action as part of the ongoing probe.

On December 30, 2025, Johan Fernando was arrested by the FCID in Kurunegala and was also remanded until January 9, 2026, by the Wattala Magistrate’s Court. He faces several allegations, including the misuse of a Lanka Sathosa lorry and other vehicles during the period when his father served as Minister of Co-operatives and Internal Trade.

Meanwhile, Indika Ratnamalala, who served as the Transport Manager of Lanka Sathosa during Johnston Fernando’s tenure as minister, was arrested yesterday (January 4). He was produced before the Wattala Magistrate’s Court and ordered to be remanded until January 9, 2026.

Ratnamalala has been remanded on charges of falsifying official documents at the request of the former minister’s son, Johan Fernando, in order to facilitate the use of a Sathosa-owned lorry for duties at the alleged ethanol company.