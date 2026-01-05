Jan 05 2026 January 5, 2026 January 5, 2026 NoComment

Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from January 5, 2026

Fuel crisis in Sri Lanka

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective January 5, 2026.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:

  • The price of Petrol 92 Octane remains unchanged at Rs. 294.
  • The price of Petrol 95 Octane has been increased by Rs. 5, bringing the new price to Rs. 340.
  • The price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 2, bringing the new price to Rs. 279.
  • The price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 5, bringing the new price to Rs. 323.
  • The price of Kerosene has been increased by Rs. 2, bringing the new price to Rs. 182.

The price revision is shown in the table below:

Fuel Name Revision New Price
Petrol 92 Octane Unchanged  Rs. 294
Petrol 95 Octane + Rs. 5  Rs. 340
Auto Diesel + Rs. 2  Rs. 279
Super Diesel + Rs. 5  Rs. 323
Kerosene + Rs. 2  Rs. 182
