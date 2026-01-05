Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from January 5, 2026
Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective January 5, 2026.
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:
- The price of Petrol 92 Octane remains unchanged at Rs. 294.
- The price of Petrol 95 Octane has been increased by Rs. 5, bringing the new price to Rs. 340.
- The price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 2, bringing the new price to Rs. 279.
- The price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 5, bringing the new price to Rs. 323.
- The price of Kerosene has been increased by Rs. 2, bringing the new price to Rs. 182.
The price revision is shown in the table below:
|Fuel Name
|Revision
|New Price
|Petrol 92 Octane
|Unchanged
|Rs. 294
|Petrol 95 Octane
|+ Rs. 5
|Rs. 340
|Auto Diesel
|+ Rs. 2
|Rs. 279
|Super Diesel
|+ Rs. 5
|Rs. 323
|Kerosene
|+ Rs. 2
|Rs. 182
