Sri Lanka calls for peaceful resolution in Venezuela

Posted by Editor on January 6, 2026 - 7:55 am

The Government of Sri Lanka has expressed deep concern over the recent developments in Venezuela, stressing the need for a peaceful resolution, respect for international law, and the safety and well-being of the Venezuelan people, according to a statement issued on January 05, 2026.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Sri Lanka said it is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela amid growing tensions.

Sri Lanka emphasized the importance of upholding key principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, including the prohibition of the use of force, non-intervention in internal affairs, the peaceful settlement of international disputes, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

The government also highlighted that it places great importance on the safety and well-being of the people of Venezuela, as well as the stability of the wider region. It called on all parties involved to prioritize de-escalation, dialogue, and peaceful means to resolve the situation.

At this critical stage, Sri Lanka stressed that the United Nations and its relevant bodies, including the UN Security Council, should actively take up the matter and work towards a peaceful solution.

The statement noted that any such efforts should take into account the safety, well-being, and sovereign rights of the Venezuelan people.