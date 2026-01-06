Sri Lanka President calls for efficient use of 2026 Budget funds

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that, within the prevailing financial constraints, budgetary allocations for 2026 have been made by identifying national priorities, and emphasized that it is the responsibility of all Ministry Secretaries and public officials to utilize these funds with maximum efficiency for the benefit of the people.

The President highlighted that, despite substantial allocations for capital expenditure in the past, many development opportunities were lost to the people due to the inability of the state machinery to utilize these funds efficiently and achieve the intended physical progress. He further noted that, in some instances, budget preparations were influenced by the notion of “unspent funds,” which hindered proper utilization.

The President emphasized that, for 2026, the necessary groundwork has been established to ensure that all required funds are made available and fully utilized without delay.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake made these remarks during a discussion with Ministry Secretaries held yesterday morning (January 05) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

During the discussion, the President further explained that, under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government can allocate only about 13 percent of national production for expenditure, of which at least 4 percent must be reserved for capital expenditure.

He emphasized that the funds allocated to each Ministry are based on the principle of emphasis on national priorities.

The President also highlighted that the government is the country’s largest investor, noting that Rs. 1,400 billion has been allocated for capital expenditure, with an additional Rs. 500 billion set aside for reconstruction work to repair damage caused by the recent “Ditwah” cyclone.

President Dissanayake stressed that the primary responsibility of Ministry Secretaries is to manage the allocated funds efficiently to achieve the expected physical development, and that failure to implement proposed projects would deprive the people of the benefits they are entitled to.

During the discussion, the allocation and planned utilization of projects and funds by each Ministry for the year 2026 were presented in detail.

Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, along with all Ministry Secretaries and senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, also participated in the meeting.