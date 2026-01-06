Five killed after consuming suspected illicit liquor in Wennappuwa

Five people have died in the Thambaravila area of Wennappuwa after consuming liquor suspected to be illicit alcohol.

According to Police, two men were found dead inside a local tavern, while another man was discovered dead inside a nearby house located about 50 meters away.

Three other individuals who had consumed the same liquor at a nearby vehicle service center were admitted to Marawila Base Hospital in critical condition. Two of them later died while receiving treatment.

According to Police, the victims are men aged between 29 and 60.

Four other individuals who consumed the same illicit liquor remain in critical condition and are currently receiving treatment at Marawila Base Hospital.

Marawila Police have launched further investigations to determine the exact cause of the deaths. A 70 year old woman has been arrested on suspicion of selling illicit alcohol.