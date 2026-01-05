Nearly 500 Sri Lanka Police Officers face disciplinary action over drug offences
Posted by Editor on January 5, 2026 - 11:36 am
Disciplinary action has been taken against nearly 500 police officers in Sri Lanka in connection with drug related offences, Sri Lanka’s Inspector General of Police, Attorney at Law Priyantha Weerasooriya, said.
He added that steps have also been taken to dismiss some of them from service.
IGP Weerasooriya made these remarks yesterday (January 04) while attending the passing out ceremony of trainee police officers held at the Sri Lanka Police College grounds in Pahalagama, Anuradhapura.
