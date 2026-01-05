Man missing after crocodile attack in Gal Oya river

A 37-year-old man from Oluvil 01 went missing after being dragged away by a crocodile while swimming in the Gal Oya River in the Periyapallakadu area of the Akkaraipattu Police Division on the afternoon of yesterday (January 4), prompting an immediate search operation.

According to a message received by the Akkaraipattu Police Station, the incident occurred when the man was swimming across the river with another person to bring back a canoe that had been parked on the opposite bank.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the crocodile attacked the man during the crossing. The other person managed to escape and alert authorities.

A joint search operation has been launched involving officers from the Akkaraipattu Police, a Sri Lanka Navy diving team, wildlife officers from Sammanthurai, and local residents.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Akkaraipattu Police as search efforts continue.