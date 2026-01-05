Johnston Fernando appears before FCID over alleged misuse of Lanka Sathosa lorry

January 5, 2026 - 10:17 am

Former Minister Johnston Fernando arrived at the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) this morning (January 05) in connection with an investigation into alleged financial losses to the government over the misuse of a Lanka Sathosa lorry.

Police had earlier stated that Johnston Fernando was required to appear before the FCID today, warning that a court arrest warrant would be sought if he failed to comply.

The investigation focuses on allegations that the former Minister used a Lanka Sathosa-owned lorry for unauthorized purposes, resulting in losses to the state. Authorities have already taken steps to pursue legal action as part of the ongoing probe.

In connection with the same incident, Indika Ratnamalala, who served as the Transport Manager of Lanka Sathosa during Johnston Fernando’s tenure as Minister of Co-operatives and Internal Trade, was arrested yesterday (January 04).

After being produced before the Wattala Magistrate’s Court, Ratnamalala was ordered to be remanded in custody until January 9, 2026.

He was remanded on charges of falsifying official documents at the request of the Minister’s son, Johan Fernando, to facilitate the use of a Sathosa-owned lorry for duties at an ethanol company allegedly owned by the former Minister.

Meanwhile, Johan Fernando was arrested by the FCID last week and was remanded until January 9, 2026, by the Wattala Magistrate’s Court. He faces several allegations, including the misappropriation of a Lanka Sathosa lorry and other vehicles during the period when his father served as Minister of Co-operatives and Internal Trade.