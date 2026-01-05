Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to visit Sri Lanka on January 07, 2026

Posted by Editor on January 5, 2026 - 8:40 am

India’s Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi will arrive in Sri Lanka on January 07, 2026 for a two day official visit aimed at strengthening defence cooperation, military training ties and regional security engagement, the Indian Defence Ministry announced.

During the visit, General Dwivedi is scheduled to meet senior military and civil leaders, including the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, the Deputy Minister of Defence and the Defence Secretary. Discussions will focus on matters of mutual interest such as training cooperation, capacity building and regional security.

The Indian Army Chief will also address officers at the Defence Services Command and Staff College and interact with officers and trainees at the Army War College in Buttala. These engagements highlight India’s continued commitment to defence education and professional military exchanges with Sri Lanka.

As part of the visit, General Dwivedi will pay homage at the Indian Peace Keeping Force War Memorial, honouring the sacrifice of Indian soldiers.

The Indian Defence Ministry said the visit reaffirms India’s commitment to strengthening defence cooperation, building mutual trust and enhancing interoperability with friendly nations in the Indian Ocean Region.