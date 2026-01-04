Grade 6 English language module: Action to be taken based on internal committee report

Posted by Editor on January 4, 2026 - 3:45 pm

The internal committee appointed to investigate the controversial Grade 6 English language module that contained a reference to an inappropriate website has submitted its report, Minister Vijitha Herath confirmed today (January 04).

Speaking at a special media briefing held at the Department of Government Information today (January 04), Minister Herath said action will be taken based on the findings of the committee regarding the issue.

The controversy arose after it was confirmed that a reference to an inappropriate website had been included in a newly printed Grade 6 English language module. Following this confirmation, the Ministry of Education immediately suspended the distribution of the module.

The Ministry stated that an investigation was launched after a complaint was received alleging that the name of an inappropriate website had been included in the module. The module was prepared by the National Institute of Education and had already been printed at the time the issue was identified.

On December 31, 2025, the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Nalaka Kaluwewe, lodged a formal complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Speaking to the media after making the complaint, Secretary Kaluwewe said the issue came to light during the education reform process when content that should not have been included appeared in the module.

He further stated that there is suspicion that an external party had conspiratorially inserted the reference without proper authorization. The CID has been requested to immediately investigate those responsible for carrying out this unauthorized act.

However, Secretary Kaluwewe clarified that the material in question is not the final printed version of the module. He emphasized that the ultimate responsibility lies with the Department of Education and noted that the publication has not been legally finalized in any manner.

Yesterday (January 03), the Ministry of Education officially announced the suspension of the distribution of the newly printed Grade 6 English language module following confirmation of the inappropriate reference.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the National Institute of Education, Professor Manjula Vithanapathirana, has decided to temporarily step down from her position until the inquiry into the controversial Grade 6 English language module is concluded.