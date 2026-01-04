Former Sathosa Transport Manager Arrested by FCID

The former Transport Manager of Sathosa, Indika Ratnamalala, has been arrested by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) over the alleged misuse of a state-owned lorry.

Police said the arrest is linked to an incident in which a lorry belonging to Lanka Sathosa was allegedly misused. Investigations have revealed that Johan Fernando, the son of former Minister Johnston Fernando, is accused of improperly using the company-owned lorry, while Indika Ratnamalala is alleged to have aided and abetted the misuse of state property.

Accordingly, Indika Ratnamalala has been taken into FCID custody on charges related to facilitating the improper use of a government-owned vehicle.

Meanwhile, Johan Fernando was arrested by the FCID last week and was remanded until January 9, 2026, by the Wattala Magistrate’s Court.

He faces several allegations, including the misappropriation of a lorry belonging to Lanka Sathosa and other vehicles during the period when his father, Johnston Fernando, served as Minister of Trade.