Education Ministry to re-examine Grade 6 modules after English textbook controversy

Posted by Editor on January 4, 2026 - 9:02 am

Sri Lanka’s Education Ministry has decided to re examine all Grade 6 modules after a controversy over an unsuitable website reference found in a newly printed Grade 6 English language module, which also led to a complaint being lodged with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, Nalaka Kaluwewe, filed the complaint with the CID on December 31, 2025, after the issue was identified in the English language module.

Secretary Kaluwewe said the decision to re examine all Grade 6 modules was taken once the problem came to light, in order to prevent similar issues in other subjects.

The ministry has taken steps to ensure that all modules are thoroughly reviewed and corrected before they are distributed to students.

At present, three separate investigations are underway into the matter, including an inquiry being conducted by the CID.