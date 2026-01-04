Sri Lankan Government to begin Rs. 5 Million grants for Cyclone Ditwah victims
The process of providing a grant of Rs. 5 million to families in Sri Lanka who lost their homes due to Cyclone Ditwah will begin within the first ten days of January 2026.
This was stated by Sri Lanka’s Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, Bimal Rathnayake.
He said that 99 percent of the damaged roads across Sri Lanka were successfully restored within one month of the disaster.
The Minister further stated that helping families who completely lost their homes to rebuild their own houses within one year is a key priority of the government.
During the recent disaster, more than 150 houses were submerged due to the overflow of the Mahamankadawala Lake.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Former Sathosa Transport Manager Arrested by FCID January 4, 2026
- Education Ministry to re-examine Grade 6 modules after English textbook controversy January 4, 2026
- Sri Lankan Government to begin Rs. 5 Million grants for Cyclone Ditwah victims January 4, 2026
- Four gang members linked to underworld figures arrested with firearms, drugs January 3, 2026
- U.S. says Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro captured after large scale strikes January 3, 2026