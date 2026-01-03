Four gang members linked to underworld figures arrested with firearms, drugs

Four gang members linked to two underworld criminals hiding overseas were arrested by the Mount Lavinia Divisional Crime Investigation Division, with police recovering three firearms used in multiple crimes including murders, along with drugs and ammunition.

Police said the recovered weapons are believed to belong to organized criminals Dissanayake Mudiyanselage Avishka Heshan, also known as Bodhiyawatte Avishka, and Adhikarige Samantha Perera, known as Chuva Samantha. Both suspects are currently believed to be overseas.

During the operation, police also seized narcotics found in the possession of the suspects. Those arrested include individuals who supplied firearms, provided accommodation, arranged motorcycle transport for criminal activities, and a suspect responsible for safeguarding the weapons.

Police recovered three foreign manufactured 3.8 revolver type firearms, six rounds of 9mm ammunition, six rounds of 3.8 ammunition, 50 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs. 1.5 million, 55 grams of crystal methamphetamine commonly known as Ice worth about Rs. 800,000, and three mobile phones.

Investigations have revealed that one of the recovered firearms was used in the shooting of a 16 year old girl in the Bodhiyawatte area of Kohuwala on December 30, 2025.

All four suspects were arrested while staying at houses located along Kalubowila Hospital Road, Saranankara Road, Kalubowila Kevumwatta, and Bodhiyawatte within the Kohuwala Police Division.

Police further stated that the seized firearms had been used in several crimes, including murders, across the Dehiwala, Kohuwala, and Mount Lavinia police divisions.

The suspects have been handed over to the Kohuwala Police for further investigations.