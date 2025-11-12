Former Minister Prasanna Ranatunga arrested
Former Minister Prasanna Ranatunga was arrested this morning (November 12) after appearing before the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).
He had arrived at the Commission to provide a statement when officers took him into custody in connection with an ongoing investigation.
It is reported that charges have been filed against the former minister for allegedly causing a financial loss to the government by appointing a broker company, in violation of the law, to provide insurance coverage for employees of four institutions under the Ministry of Tourism.
He is also accused of facilitating the payment of Rs. 4,750,828.72 by the Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation (SLIC) to that broker company.
