Former President Maithripala Sirisena ordered to court appearance on April 4

Posted by Editor on March 28, 2024 - 11:00 pm

The Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court has ordered former President Maithripala Sirisena to make a statement in court on April 4, 2024, regarding his recent comments on the Easter Sunday bomb attacks.

The order was issued today (March 28) after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) reported the relevant facts to the court, on the instructions of the Attorney General.

Sirisena had recorded a statement for around five hours with the CID on Monday (March 25) regarding his recent comments about the Easter Sunday bomb attacks.

The CID filed a facts report before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court regarding the statement made by the former President.

Minister of Public Security Tiran Alas instructed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the statement made by former President Maithripala Sirisena in Kandy, where he claimed to know the perpetrators involved in the Easter Sunday bomb attacks on April 21, 2019.

Sirisena made this statement while speaking to the media today (March 22) in Kandy.

“The suspects who are currently in remand custody in connection with the attacks are minor offenders. The real culprits are still at large. However, I am ready to shed light on the perpetrators of the Easter Sunday attacks and make a special statement if I am summoned to court,” he stated.

“I have been keeping this information under wraps, and therefore, it is imperative for the judges also to keep a lid on it,” he added.