Minister of Water Supply Vasudeva Nanayakkara says Former President Maithripala Sirisena will receive an adequate post in the present Government.

Speaking to media at a function in Embilipitiya, the Minister said the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna should be merged into one party, and opted to grant Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa leadership.

He guaranteed that Former President Sirisena will definitely be granted a significant post in the present government.

(Source: News Radio)