Former Senior DIG Ravi Seneviratne arrested for causing accident with drunk driving

Posted by Editor on October 29, 2023 - 10:50 am

A former Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) of Police was arrested for causing a collision with multiple vehicles while driving under the influence of alcohol on Marine Drive last night (October 28).

According to Police, the accident occurred when the former Senior DIG Ravi Seneviratne’s vehicle collided with another car before subsequently crashing into a tourist bus.

Police sources said that the senior DIG was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the accident.

No injuries were reported as a result of the accident.

The arrested senior DIG will be produced to the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.