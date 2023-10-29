Lahiru Kumara ruled out from Cricket World Cup 2023
Posted by Editor on October 29, 2023 - 12:43 pm
Lahiru Kumara has been ruled out from the remaining matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 following an injury.
Dushmantha Chameera is to replace him in the side and his name has been sent for ICC Event Technical Committee for approval.
Lahiru Kumara, the hero of Sri Lanka’s eight-wicket win over England, had complained of pain during Saturday’s training session.
He picked up 3-35 against England and was named man-of-the-match for his brilliant spell of seam bowling.
