Defence Secretary graced 14th Asian Criminology Conference 2023 at KDU

Posted by Editor on October 30, 2023 - 7:55 am

Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne graced the closing ceremony of the 14th Asian Criminology Conference 2023 held at the Faculty of Graduate Studies of General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) in Ratmalana on Sunday (October 29).

The Chief Guest, Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya PC and the Defence Secretary were received by the Vice Chancellor of the KDU Rear Admiral HGU Dammika Kumara.

The three-day conference that commenced on Friday (October 27) was jointly organized by the Asian Criminological Society (ACS) and the Faculty of Criminal Justice, KDU under the theme “Crime and Criminal Justice: Sustainable Development, Peace and Security in Asia”.

The keynote address at the closing day’s session was delivered by the Chief Guest, Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya PC. The guest speech was made by Prof. Jianghong LIU of University of Macau, China.

During the ceremony Defence Secretary Gen. Gunaratne presented mementoes to the Chief Justice and Prof. LIU.

Winners of research presentations were also presented with awards during the ceremony.

A number of distinguished participants including President ACS, Prof. R. Thilagaraj, intellectuals and ACS and KDU officials were present at the occasion.

The Conference provided participants with a diverse range of presentation formats to showcase their research findings through individual paper presentations, panel discussions, round table discussions and poster presentations to disseminate their research findings, future collaborations and drive advancement in the sphere of Criminology and Criminal justice.

The 15th ACS conference is scheduled to be held from 4-6 July, 2024 in Manila, Philippines.

(Ministry of Defence)