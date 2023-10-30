Sri Lanka Police plans to eradicate underworld activities within next 6 months

Sri Lanka Police have reportedly implemented a plan to completely eradicate the operation of the underworld gangs in the country within the next six months.

Addressing an event in Colombo on Sunday (October 29), Western Province Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) Deshabandu Tennakoon noted that most activities related to organised crime are being led by criminal figures living abroad, and thereby vowed that Sri Lanka’s police force is on a mission to eradicate such crimes.

Speaking further in this regard, the Western Province SDIG also raised concerns over the fact that currently, a significant amount of publicity is being given to these activities within the Southern and Western Provinces, with various stories about shootings and other such killings being reported often.

“All these activities are being led by criminals living in foreign countries. Therefore, we have currently implemented plans to systematically control and eradicate these organised criminal networks within the next six months”, the SDIG vowed.

He further urged the public to support the police by informing them of any person who attempts to threaten or extort money from them, and to also come forward with any information regarding such activities.

(Courtesy: Ada Derana)