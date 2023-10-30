Two Officers of Paddy Marketing Board interdicted over missing 700,000 kg of paddy

Two officers attached to the Paddy Marketing Board have been interdicted after finding the disappearance of around 700,000 kg of paddy worth around Rs. 65 – 70 million, from a warehouse in Kurunegala.

This was revealed by the Chairman of the Paddy Marketing Board.

Last week, Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera had called for an immediate report pertaining to the alleged incident of paddy stocks going missing from 05 government paddy stores in Kurunegala District.

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera has ordered the Paddy Marketing Board to submit the relevant report within 03 days, following multiple complaints made in this regard by the employees of the Paddy Marketing Board.

However, they had reportedly informed the minister that officials from the head office of the Paddy Marketing Board as well as some officials of the regional offices, were involved in the disappearance of the relevant paddy stocks.

Earlier, the Minister also asserted that a comprehensive inquiry will be carried out into the matter through police and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).