Percy Abeysekera passes away

Posted by Editor on October 30, 2023 - 6:28 pm

Percy Abeysekera, the renowned cricket cheerleader, has passed away at the age of 87.

Percy Abeysekera famously known as “Uncle Percy” had passed away while receiving treatment at the Ragama Hospital, according to family sources.

He was popular among both local and international cricketers as a well-wisher and volunteer cheerleader for the Sri Lanka cricket team for decades.

Percy Abeysekera born on July 30, 1936, and he recently marked his 87th birthday with a celebration.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had presented Rs. 5 million to Sri Lanka’s legendary cheerleader in September as a support to his well being and maintenance of good health.

“Percy’s contribution to the game of cricket in Sri Lanka as a cheerleader is immeasurable, and he has been a tower of strength for the players and to the game as a whole, and it was our turn to give back and look into his well being,” Secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket Mohan de Silva had said on that occasion.