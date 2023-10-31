Sri Lanka’s public sector salaries to be increased through Budget 2024

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has assured that steps have been taken to increase the salaries of government employees from the budget 2024.

President Wickremesinghe further said that a request will be made for the private sector to also follow suit.

The President gave this assurance at the Cabinet meeting chaired by him on Monday evening (October 30) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

President Wickremesinghe has also informed the Cabinet that the move by the Jathika Jana Balawegaya (National People’s Power) to take the credit for the pay hike is baseless.

NPP-sponsored picketing campaigns were seen outside some state offices.

He had informed the ministers that the government policy would be to grant salary increments to public servants in a situation where prices of essential goods are increased.

The President is expected to present the budget for the year 2024 on November 13, 2023.