Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama appointed new chairman of NMRA
Posted by Editor on October 31, 2023 - 11:25 am
Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama has been appointed as the new Chairman of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA).
Minister of Industries and Minister of Health Dr. Ramesh Pathirana appointed Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama to the post.
He has replaced Professor S.D. Jayaratne as the NMRA Chairman following several allegations over the importation of substandard medicines.
