Former Sri Lanka Cricketer Dhammika Niroshan shot dead

Posted by Editor on July 17, 2024 - 7:37 am

A 41-year-old man, identified as former cricketer Dhammika Niroshan, was shot dead near his home on Kande Mawatha in Ambalangoda on Wednesday evening (July 16).

Niroshan, who captained a leading school’s under-19 cricket team and represented Sri Lanka’s under-19 team in 2002, was shot in the head in front of his residence.

Police have yet to uncover any information about the suspects, and investigations are ongoing.