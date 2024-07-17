Former Sri Lanka Cricketer Dhammika Niroshan shot dead
Posted by Editor on July 17, 2024 - 7:37 am
A 41-year-old man, identified as former cricketer Dhammika Niroshan, was shot dead near his home on Kande Mawatha in Ambalangoda on Wednesday evening (July 16).
Niroshan, who captained a leading school’s under-19 cricket team and represented Sri Lanka’s under-19 team in 2002, was shot in the head in front of his residence.
Police have yet to uncover any information about the suspects, and investigations are ongoing.
