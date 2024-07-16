Sri Lanka’s Cabinet approves 22nd Amendment to constitution bill

Posted by Editor on July 16, 2024 - 4:00 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers in Sri Lanka has approved the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution Bill.

This amendment stipulates that any Bill aiming to extend the term of the President or the duration of Parliament beyond five years will require a two-thirds majority in Parliament and approval from the public through a referendum.

This amendment seeks to revise Article 83(b), which currently allows for an extension of up to six years without a referendum.

The previous 19th Amendment, introduced by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, reduced both the Presidential and Parliamentary terms from six to five years without the need for a referendum.

However, the upper limit of six years remains in place, as reducing it further would necessitate a referendum.

The proposed amendment comes in the wake of calls from Wickremesinghe’s party and allies for an extension of the President’s term, sparking public backlash amidst delays in local government and Provincial Council elections.

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka recently rejected an attempt to postpone Presidential Elections, referencing prior legal challenges related to the 19th Amendment.

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka is expected to announce the commencement of the Presidential Election process by late July or early August, with elections anticipated in late September or early October.

Should the 22nd Amendment pass in Parliament, a referendum must be conducted within thirty days, potentially leading to a chaotic electoral schedule and substantial financial implications, especially as local government elections remain unfunded.

In a media release, the “Lawyers’ Collective” criticized the proposed amendment, asserting that there is no urgent need to alter the term limits and suggesting it may be an attempt to disrupt the electoral process.

They call for a broader discussion on necessary constitutional reforms, including issues raised during the 2022 Aragalaya uprising, and urge democratic forces to oppose the Bill.