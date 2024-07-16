Sri Lanka to implement amended water tariff policy and formula in 2025
Posted by Editor on July 16, 2024 - 12:55 pm
The Cabinet of Ministers in Sri Lanka has approved the implementation of the amended water tariff policy and formula starting in 2025.
The new policy and formula from the National Water Supply and Drainage Board were discussed at the Cabinet meeting on April 8, 2024.
The amendments were ordered to be forwarded after discussions with all relevant parties.
The proposal, presented by Minister of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development Jeevan Thondaman, received approval for implementation from 2025.
