Sri Lanka to gazette bill amending constitutional clause on President’s term

Posted by Editor on July 16, 2024 - 12:30 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers in Sri Lanka has approved the publication and parliamentary submission of a bill to amend the Constitution regarding the President’s tenure.

The amendment changes the duration specified in paragraph (b) of Article 83 from “exceeding six years” to “exceeding five years.”

This amendment received policy approval from the Cabinet on July 9. The Legal Draftsman prepared the bill, and it has been cleared by the Attorney General.

The Cabinet’s combined proposal, presented by the President and the Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs, and Constitutional Reforms, will now be published in the Government Gazette before being tabled in parliament for approval.