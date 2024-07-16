Sri Lanka’s Election Commission to receive authority to announce Presidential Election date after midnight today

Posted by Editor on July 16, 2024 - 10:40 am

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has the authority to announce the date of the upcoming Presidential Election after midnight today (July 16).

Chairman R.M.A.L. Rathnayake stated that the election date will be announced before the end of the month.

Additionally, a special news conference was held this morning under the chairman’s leadership.

Officials from the Ministry of Finance have been summoned to meet with the Election Commission tomorrow (July 17).

The chairman indicated that discussions will focus on securing funding for the presidential election and related activities.

He noted that preparations for the election are ongoing. The Ministry of Finance previously announced that 10 billion rupees have been allocated for the presidential election.

A senior spokesperson confirmed that funds can be disbursed upon request for election-related expenses. During a special media briefing today (July 16), Rathnayake said that nothing will delay the announcement of this date.

He added that the timing aligns with the Constitution and the President’s Act. Acceptance of nominations for the presidential poll should be done between 16 and 21 days from the date of issue of the poll notice.

The chairman also mentioned that the presidential election must be held within four to six weeks from the date of accepting nominations.