Former Sri Lankan Presidents accused of using security personnel for domestic work

Posted by Editor on October 21, 2024 - 10:30 am

It has been revealed in an investigation by the Ministry of Public Security that many former presidents of Sri Lanka are utilizing their security personnel for domestic work.

Minister of Public Security, Vijitha Herath, stated that this misuse is an insult to the police officers involved.

He also mentioned that some former presidents have requested as many as 163 security personnel, a number he described as unbearable for the country’s citizens.

The minister added that former presidents do not need hundreds of police officers for their protection.

He further stated, “It doesn’t matter who it is. We treat everyone the same way.”

Herath also noted that a committee has been appointed to review the privileges of former presidents, ministers, and parliamentarians, and future actions will be based on the committee’s recommendations.