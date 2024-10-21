CID takes over investigation into fatal shooting of Lohan Ratwatte’s secretary

Posted by Editor on October 21, 2024 - 10:51 am

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken over the investigation into the shooting death of the private secretary to former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte.

A senior police officer in charge of the Kandy area confirmed this development to the media.

The victim, a 50-year-old resident of Werellagama in Katugastota, was found dead from gunshot wounds yesterday afternoon (October 20) at a house near an office owned by Lohan Ratwatte in the Mahaiyawa area, Katugastota.

Police spokesman Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nihal Thalduwa stated that the victim was shot with his own licensed firearm.

Authorities are continuing the investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

