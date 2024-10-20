Private secretary of Lohan Ratwatte found dead with gunshot injuries

Posted by Editor on October 20, 2024 - 3:05 pm

The private secretary of former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte was found dead with gunshot wounds in a house in Katugastota today (October 20).

According to the police, a firearm was discovered near the body. The 50-year-old secretary, a resident of Werellagama in Katugastota, is suspected of having shot himself near Lohan Ratwatte’s office.

He passed away after being admitted to the National Hospital in Kandy.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the death was a suicide or homicide.

An investigation has been launched to determine the ownership of the firearm and examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.