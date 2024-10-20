Sri Lankan President announces interim budget, promises salary hikes

Posted by Editor on October 20, 2024 - 9:48 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced plans to present an interim budget in December 2024, followed by a new budget in February or March 2025.

Speaking on October 19 at the National People’s Power (NPP) campaign rally in Tangalle, he emphasized that the upcoming budget would focus on increasing salaries for public servants.

During the rally, held at the Tangalle Public Playground, the President highlighted the government’s success in stabilizing the economy and outlined key priorities for the new budget.

“We will provide allowances to schoolchildren and significantly enhance support for the poor and vulnerable,” he said.

President Dissanayake also stressed the need for a new political culture, stating, “As leaders, we must set an example and build a strong government. A strong Parliament and a capable team are essential as we work step by step to guide this country toward strength and victory.”