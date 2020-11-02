Hemmathagama, Mawanella and Bulathkohupitiya police areas and the Galigamuwa Pradeshiya Sabha area in the Kegalle district have been declared as isolated zones until further notice.

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID 19 Outbreak said the Giriulla police area within the Kurunegala district has also been declared an isolated zone until further notice.

The Operation Centre said new directives were issued based on the advice of the Director General of Health Services.

(Source: News Radio)