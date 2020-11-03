The Government could settle the loan premium of US$ 4.2 billion amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, although the political opponents thought otherwise, said Economic Revival and Poverty Eradication Presidential Task Force chairman Basil Rajapaksa yesterday.

He also said that the Government could earn an export income of US$ 900 million in October this year.

He made these observations during a discussion held at the Temple Trees on organizing a mechanism to provide essential food items to the public who have been affected due to the COVID-19.

Basil Rajapaksa said that it has been decided to provide a pack of essential food items worth of Rs 5,000 to the needy and those who have been deprived of livelihoods in Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts. He added that this measure would be taken in addition to the provision of a bag of essential food items worth of Rs. 10,000 to those families whose members are affected and families that are being quarantined.

Basil Rajapaksa said that the Divisional Secretariat, Pradeshiya Sabhas, Police and other relevant authorities have to make this move a success. He added all have to work together to bring the people’s lives back to normal without affecting the economy.

He said that the economic centres have to be opened strictly following the health instructions. He added that a mechanism would be introduced to open those economic centres where the threat has been reduced.

He said that the government is taking measures to contain COVID as it did the last time. He added that as Western Province had been mainly affected by the COVID-19 this time all have to take measures to prevent it being spread to the other provinces.

(Source: Daily News – By Sandasen Marasinghe)