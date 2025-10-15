Four arrested over online bank fraud of Rs. 569,610

Posted by Editor on October 15, 2025 - 8:22 am

An investigation launched by the North Western Province Computer Crime Investigation Division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has led to the arrest of four suspects involved in an online bank fraud case.

The investigation began on May 29, 2024, following a complaint about the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs. 569,610 from a bank account.

On October 14, 2025, CID officers arrested one main suspect connected to the fraud and three others who had aided and abetted the crime, in the Muruthalawa area. The arrested individuals, aged between 30 and 38, are residents of the Dehideniya and Muruthalawa areas.

Investigations revealed that the suspects had deceived the victim through an online advertisement for the sale of a water pump. Pretending to be interested buyers, they obtained the One-Time Password (OTP) linked to the seller’s bank account under the pretext of sending an advance payment. The suspects then used this information to carry out the financial fraud.

The arrested individuals are scheduled to be produced before the Wariyapola Magistrate’s Court today (October 15).

Further investigations are being conducted by the North Western Province Computer Crime Investigation Division of the CID.