Four Grama Niladhari Divisions in Kegalle district isolated
Posted in Local News
Four Grama Niladhari Divisions in Kegalle District have been isolated with effect from 6.00 am today (June 26), the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) says.
Thereby, the following Grama Niladhari Divisions will be under isolation orders until further notice:
Kegalle District
Mawanella Police Area
- Hinguloya GN Division
- Mahawatta GN Division
Dehiowita Police Area
- Denseworth Watta in Algoda GN Division
Kegalle Police Area
- Helamada GN Division
Meanwhile, the isolation orders issued on Nahena GN Division in Kiribathgoda Police Area of Gampaha District have been lifted from this morning.
