Four Grama Niladhari Divisions in Kegalle district isolated

Four Grama Niladhari Divisions in Kegalle District have been isolated with effect from 6.00 am today (June 26), the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) says.

Thereby, the following Grama Niladhari Divisions will be under isolation orders until further notice:

Kegalle District

Mawanella Police Area

Hinguloya GN Division

Mahawatta GN Division

Dehiowita Police Area

Denseworth Watta in Algoda GN Division

Kegalle Police Area

Helamada GN Division

Meanwhile, the isolation orders issued on Nahena GN Division in Kiribathgoda Police Area of Gampaha District have been lifted from this morning.